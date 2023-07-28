Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Receives $49.36 Average PT from Analysts

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.36.

Several research firms have weighed in on HP. Morgan Stanley lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $44.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.42. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $769.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.49 million. As a group, analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,222,000 after acquiring an additional 848,198 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,667,000 after purchasing an additional 767,791 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,278,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,683,000 after acquiring an additional 579,949 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 680,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,334,000 after acquiring an additional 499,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 909,679.6% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 491,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,353,000 after buying an additional 491,227 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Free Report

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

