Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.24

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.24 and traded as high as C$1.26. Hemisphere Energy shares last traded at C$1.23, with a volume of 128,770 shares.

Hemisphere Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$126.59 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89.

Get Hemisphere Energy alerts:

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. Hemisphere Energy had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business had revenue of C$18.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hemisphere Energy Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hemisphere Energy

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Hemisphere Development Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.