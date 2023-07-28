HighPeak Energy, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for HighPeak Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for HighPeak Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of HighPeak Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

HighPeak Energy Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of HPK opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.05. HighPeak Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.67.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $223.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.20 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 34.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPK. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in HighPeak Energy by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in HighPeak Energy by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 257,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 90,721 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 150.2% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 129,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 77,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 25.6% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 35,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Steven W. Tholen purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Steven W. Tholen bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,427.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael L. Hollis bought 1,142,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $11,996,691.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,467,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,406,188. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,825,550 shares of company stock valued at $92,668,275 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.15%.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

