HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Receives $26.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on HMST. Wedbush downgraded shares of HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
HomeStreet Trading Up 3.4 %
NASDAQ HMST opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $189.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.97. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $38.29.
Insider Transactions at HomeStreet
In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 20,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $133,513.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 237,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,903.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Michel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 38,017 shares of company stock worth $240,703 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeStreet
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in HomeStreet during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 52.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 10.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.
HomeStreet Company Profile
HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.
