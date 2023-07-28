HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Receives $26.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HMST. Wedbush downgraded shares of HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

HomeStreet Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ HMST opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $189.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.97. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $38.29.

Insider Transactions at HomeStreet

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $107.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.20 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 9.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 20,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $133,513.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 237,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,903.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Michel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 38,017 shares of company stock worth $240,703 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeStreet

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in HomeStreet during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 52.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 10.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

Read More

