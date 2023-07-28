Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $9.77 Per Share

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Humana in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $9.77 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $9.75. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $28.28 per share.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HUM has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $576.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Humana from $590.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $637.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.11.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $450.97 on Wednesday. Humana has a 12-month low of $423.29 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The company has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $467.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.30.

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Humana by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 62,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 40.5% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 137,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,285,000 after acquiring an additional 77,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

