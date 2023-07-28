Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $12.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.07. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.15.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 313.4% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

