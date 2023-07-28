Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Stephens

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stephens from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 22,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.