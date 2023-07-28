Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Raised to $13.50

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HBAN. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.15. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 173,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 796,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after acquiring an additional 365,500 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 94,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 12,183 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $4,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.