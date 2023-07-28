Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) and Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Head-To-Head Analysis

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF – Get Free Report) and Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Hyundai Motor and Lion Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyundai Motor N/A N/A N/A Lion Electric 0.05% -17.77% -11.36%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hyundai Motor and Lion Electric’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyundai Motor $99.77 billion 0.19 N/A N/A N/A Lion Electric $139.91 million 3.71 $17.78 million $0.01 232.23

Risk & Volatility

Lion Electric has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hyundai Motor.

Hyundai Motor has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Electric has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hyundai Motor and Lion Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyundai Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A Lion Electric 1 4 5 0 2.40

Lion Electric has a consensus target price of $3.67, indicating a potential upside of 58.05%. Given Lion Electric’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than Hyundai Motor.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.9% of Lion Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Lion Electric shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lion Electric beats Hyundai Motor on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyundai Motor

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, Veloster N, i30 Fastback N, i30 N, i30, Elantra, Accent, i20, and i10 names; and SUVs under the Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, Creta, Kona, and Venue names. It also provides commercial vehicles under the H-1 and H-100 names; and eco vehicles under the IONIQ 5, NEXO, Santa Fe Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid, Tucson Hybrid, KONA Electric, Elantra Hybrid, IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid, IONIQ Electric, IONIQ Electric, and i30 Hybrid names. In addition, the company offers trucks, buses, vans, and engines; vehicle financing, credit card processing, marketing, engineering, mobility, and insurance services; and train manufacturing services, as well as operates a football club. Further, it is involved in real estate development; research and development; and investment activities. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories. The Lion Electric Company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint-Jérôme, Canada.

