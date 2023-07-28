Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) & Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Critical Comparison

Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Free Report) and Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Idorsia and Cardiff Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idorsia N/A N/A N/A Cardiff Oncology -9,862.78% -35.70% -32.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Idorsia and Cardiff Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Idorsia 4 2 0 0 1.33 Cardiff Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Idorsia presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 148.28%. Cardiff Oncology has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 459.44%. Given Cardiff Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cardiff Oncology is more favorable than Idorsia.

22.6% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Idorsia and Cardiff Oncology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idorsia N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cardiff Oncology $390,000.00 163.83 -$38.70 million ($0.89) -1.61

Idorsia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cardiff Oncology.

Summary

Cardiff Oncology beats Idorsia on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Idorsia

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases. Its products include PIVLAZ (clazosentan), available in 150 mg, is indicated for the prevention of cerebral vasospasm, vasospasm-related cerebral infarction, and cerebral ischemic symptoms after aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage securing; and QUVIVIQ (daridorexant), available in 25 and 50 mg, for the treatment of adult patients with insomnia. Idorsia Ltd has a collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech Inc. to jointly develop and commercialize aprocitentan and its derivative compounds or products; license agreement with Mochida Pharmaceutical for the supply, co-development, and comarketing of daridorexant; and Hoffman-La Roche Inc. to develop and market compounds in the field of cancer immunotherapy. It also has a collaboration with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize ACT-709478, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Allschwil, Switzerland.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and hematologic malignancies, such as KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab. It primarily serves pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Trovagene, Inc. and changed its name to Cardiff Oncology, Inc. in May 2012. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

