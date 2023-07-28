Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,801 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WYNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $127.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $108.15 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of -50.54 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.24.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.73%.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.