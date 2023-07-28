Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Illumina in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now expects that the life sciences company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Illumina’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Illumina’s FY2025 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ILMN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.68.

Illumina Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $189.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $179.03 and a fifty-two week high of $248.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.46.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Illumina by 460.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $95,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,747,861.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

