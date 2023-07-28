Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,503 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Illumina by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Illumina by 13.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Illumina by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 10.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Price Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $189.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.46. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.03 and a 52-week high of $248.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. Illumina’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.68.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.