Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Insider Mark S. Levine Sells 3,917 Shares of Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) insider Mark S. Levine sold 3,917 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $84,724.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 326,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,068,121.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Immunovant Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $21.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.35. Immunovant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $25.13.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Immunovant by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 205.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the period. 44.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

