Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Director Dennis W. Archer, Jr. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) Director Dennis W. Archer, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $15,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,380. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Independent Bank Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $431.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average is $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Independent Bank Co. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $24.97.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $48.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 198.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBCP. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities across Lower Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.