Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Director Dennis W. Archer, Jr. Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) Director Dennis W. Archer, Jr. acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.16 per share, for a total transaction of $28,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,860. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Independent Bank Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $20.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.14. Independent Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $24.97.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 22.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBCP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,089,000 after purchasing an additional 156,812 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 415,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after acquiring an additional 109,986 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 105,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after acquiring an additional 93,938 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 92,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBCP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities across Lower Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

Further Reading

