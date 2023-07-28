Informa (LON:INF) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 777.60 ($9.97) and last traded at GBX 773 ($9.91), with a volume of 299265 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 745.60 ($9.56).
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a GBX 5.80 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Informa’s dividend payout ratio is 4,166.67%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 820 ($10.51) price objective for the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 680 ($8.72) to GBX 690 ($8.85) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 805 ($10.32) price objective on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 720 ($9.23) to GBX 850 ($10.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 752.14 ($9.64).
Informa Stock Performance
About Informa
Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.
