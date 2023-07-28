ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Receives $14.39 Consensus PT from Analysts

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.39.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ING Groep

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,094,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 13,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in ING Groep by 32.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE ING opened at $14.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $14.77. The company has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. ING Groep had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

