Insider Buying: ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Major Shareholder Purchases 26,288 Shares of Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 26,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.98 per share, for a total transaction of $945,842.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,598,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,531,660.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,885 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $434,872.15.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,677 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $415,701.20.

On Monday, July 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 44,435 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $1,552,558.90.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,635 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.08 per share, with a total value of $162,595.80.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,396 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.77 per share, with a total value of $326,698.92.

On Monday, July 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,536 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.08 per share, with a total value of $509,922.88.

On Friday, June 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,897 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $658,938.39.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,166 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $72,214.44.

On Monday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,202 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $434,477.82.

On Friday, June 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,771 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.47 per share, with a total value of $252,324.37.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CEM opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.83. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.20.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 440.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

