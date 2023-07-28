Insider Buying: EBR Systems, Inc. (ASX:EBR) Insider Purchases 32,967 Shares of Stock

EBR Systems, Inc. (ASX:EBR – Get Free Report) insider Bronwyn Evans acquired 32,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.91 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of A$29,999.97 ($20,270.25).
EBR Systems, Inc develops implantable systems for wireless tissue stimulation. The company offers WiSE cardiac resynchronization therapy system that uses a proprietary wireless technology to deliver pacing stimulation directly to the inside of the left ventricle of the heart. Its products are used to eliminate lead complications, such as placement difficulty, unintended nerve stimulation, dislodgement, extraction, and repositioning.
