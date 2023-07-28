Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells 8,241 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.72, for a total value of $1,456,349.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,992,077.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Monday, July 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total value of $1,430,884.83.

On Friday, July 21st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $1,447,531.65.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $1,410,364.74.

On Friday, June 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.91, for a total transaction of $1,375,505.31.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.64, for a total value of $1,365,039.24.

On Monday, June 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.08, for a total value of $1,327,460.28.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total transaction of $1,392,893.82.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,489,890.39.

On Friday, June 9th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $1,414,320.42.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 1 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.59, for a total transaction of $176.59.

Atlassian Stock Down 3.4 %

TEAM opened at $170.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $300.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. The firm had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.71 million. Research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.56.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.