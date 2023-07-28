Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PODD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 101,333.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,095 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after buying an additional 474,545 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $105,275,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,326,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 1,207.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,276,000 after acquiring an additional 138,900 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PODD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Insulet from $330.00 to $319.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Insulet Price Performance

In other Insulet news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $50,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Insulet news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Luciana Borio sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.38, for a total transaction of $141,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,063 shares of company stock worth $4,658,561. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PODD opened at $277.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $286.70 and its 200-day moving average is $298.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.79. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.54 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.21 million. Insulet had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Insulet

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.