International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of THM opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.52. International Tower Hill Mines has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $78.16 million, a PE ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) by 187.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,462 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

