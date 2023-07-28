Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 58.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,174,000 after buying an additional 9,345,810 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 18.8% in the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after buying an additional 8,560,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $58,133,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 65.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,356,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,332,000 after purchasing an additional 935,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $16.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.01. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 25.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.45.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

