Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 3,112.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 512,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 496,837 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco worth $8,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 442,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 78,005 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 23,537 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,204,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $165,323,000 after acquiring an additional 319,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IVZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Invesco in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.45.

Invesco Stock Performance

IVZ stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 25.97, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.01.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 15.29%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

