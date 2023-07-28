Investment Advisory Group LLC Sells 841 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Investment Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 953 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $459.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 239.06, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $409.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $480.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

