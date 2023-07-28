Investment Advisory Group LLC Sells 841 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Investment Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 953 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA
NVIDIA Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $459.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 239.06, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $409.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $480.88.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.
NVIDIA Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.
NVIDIA Profile
NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NVIDIA
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 7 Best Cancer Stocks to Invest in Now
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.