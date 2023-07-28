Investors Buy High Volume of Kirkland’s Put Options (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,175 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,274% compared to the average daily volume of 231 put options.
Kirkland’s Price Performance
KIRK stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. Kirkland’s has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05.
Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.88 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 118.19% and a negative net margin of 9.94%.
Institutional Trading of Kirkland’s
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KIRK shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on Kirkland’s from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Kirkland’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Kirkland’s from $2.50 to $2.75 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.
About Kirkland’s
Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kirkland’s
- How to Use the MarketBeat ETF Screener
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.