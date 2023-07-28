Investors Buy High Volume of Kirkland’s Put Options (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,175 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,274% compared to the average daily volume of 231 put options.

Kirkland’s Price Performance

KIRK stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. Kirkland’s has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.88 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 118.19% and a negative net margin of 9.94%.

Institutional Trading of Kirkland’s

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIRK. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 75,575.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Kirkland’s by 717.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KIRK shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on Kirkland’s from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Kirkland’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Kirkland’s from $2.50 to $2.75 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

