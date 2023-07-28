Investors Buy High Volume of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Put Options (NYSEARCA:DIA)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 92,560 put options on the company. This is an increase of 59% compared to the average volume of 58,075 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIA. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $352.77 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $286.62 and a fifty-two week high of $356.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $340.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.23.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

