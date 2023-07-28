Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 97,876 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 398% compared to the typical volume of 19,668 put options.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $24,819,800.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,460,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $24,819,800.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,460,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 729,861 shares of company stock valued at $58,020,180. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at $300,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $109.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.61 and a 200-day moving average of $76.69. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $112.08.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

