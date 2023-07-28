Investors Purchase Large Volume of PulteGroup Call Options (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 9,941 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,498% compared to the average volume of 622 call options.

PHM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on PulteGroup from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.27.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $83.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.71. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 16.37%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.29%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

