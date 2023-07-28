iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Short Interest Down 57.3% in July

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 819,100 shares, a decline of 57.3% from the June 30th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 633,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 127.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,605,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,398 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,171,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,281,000.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AAXJ stock opened at $68.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $54.39 and a 12 month high of $73.09.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.3966 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Get Free Report)

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.