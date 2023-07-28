iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Stock Price Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $31.66

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.66 and traded as low as $31.14. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF shares last traded at $31.59, with a volume of 189,899 shares changing hands.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.57. The company has a market capitalization of $193.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.0777 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TUR. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 429,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 203,212 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 98,058.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 427,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 427,535 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the first quarter worth $12,857,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 212,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 50,429 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the first quarter worth $6,339,000. Institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

