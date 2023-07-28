iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Stock Price Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $31.66

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.66 and traded as low as $31.14. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF shares last traded at $31.59, with a volume of 189,899 shares changing hands.
iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Trading Up 1.9 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.57. The company has a market capitalization of $193.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.68.
iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.0777 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.
iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Company Profile
iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.
