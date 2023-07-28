IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.67

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.67 and traded as low as $2.36. IZEA Worldwide shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 19,172 shares changing hands.
IZEA Worldwide Trading Up 0.8 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67.
IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of IZEA Worldwide
About IZEA Worldwide
IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IZEA Worldwide
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- What are Commodities and are they Safe Investments?
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.