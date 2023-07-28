IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.67

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.67 and traded as low as $2.36. IZEA Worldwide shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 19,172 shares changing hands.

IZEA Worldwide Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67.

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IZEA Worldwide

About IZEA Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 358,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.