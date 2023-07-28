Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) vs. F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) and F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Jackson Financial and F&G Annuities & Life, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jackson Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33 F&G Annuities & Life 0 3 0 0 2.00

Jackson Financial presently has a consensus target price of $42.75, suggesting a potential upside of 31.82%. F&G Annuities & Life has a consensus target price of $21.33, suggesting a potential downside of 19.13%. Given Jackson Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jackson Financial is more favorable than F&G Annuities & Life.

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

Jackson Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. F&G Annuities & Life pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Jackson Financial pays out 10.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. F&G Annuities & Life has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Jackson Financial and F&G Annuities & Life’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jackson Financial $14.55 billion 0.18 $5.70 billion $22.80 1.42 F&G Annuities & Life $2.34 billion 1.42 $481.00 million N/A N/A

Jackson Financial has higher revenue and earnings than F&G Annuities & Life.

Profitability

This table compares Jackson Financial and F&G Annuities & Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jackson Financial N/A 14.28% 0.43% F&G Annuities & Life N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.5% of Jackson Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of F&G Annuities & Life shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Jackson Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of F&G Annuities & Life shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jackson Financial beats F&G Annuities & Life on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions. The Institutional Products segment provides traditional guaranteed investment contracts; funding agreements comprising agreements issued in conjunction with its participation in the U.S. federal home loan bank program; and medium-term funding agreement-backed notes. The Closed Life and Annuity Blocks segment offers various protection products, such as whole life, universal life, variable universal life, and term life insurance products, as well as fixed, fixed index, and payout annuities; and a block of group payout annuities. The company also offers investment management services. It sells its products through a distribution network that includes independent broker-dealers, banks and other financial institutions, warehouses and regional broker-dealers, and independent registered investment advisors, third-party platforms, and insurance agents. The company was formerly known as Brooke (Holdco1) Inc. and changed its name to Jackson Financial Inc. in July 2020. Jackson Financial Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lansing, Michigan.

About F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance and institutional funding agreements. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

