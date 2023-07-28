Jefferies Financial Group Increases First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$45.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$34.39.

TSE FM opened at C$37.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.15, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.92. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$19.73 and a 12 month high of C$38.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.18.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.04). First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.28 billion. Equities research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.5190539 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

