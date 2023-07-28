Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s current full-year earnings is $12.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s FY2023 earnings at $12.93 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.46 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.51 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $239.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.33.
Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.47 EPS.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 126.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
