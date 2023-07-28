Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s current full-year earnings is $12.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s FY2023 earnings at $12.93 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.46 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.51 EPS.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $239.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $164.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $123.00 and a one year high of $191.79.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.47 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 126.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.