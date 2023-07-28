JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.5% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $28,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $156.04 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $158.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $455.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

