Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $80.83, but opened at $87.64. Kaiser Aluminum shares last traded at $83.87, with a volume of 64,007 shares changing hands.

The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.21 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 488.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Kaiser Aluminum

Several research firms have issued reports on KALU. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,013,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter.

Kaiser Aluminum Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.94 and a beta of 1.31.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Featured Stories

