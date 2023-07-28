Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Price Target to $65.00

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Metropolitan Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCB opened at $43.97 on Tuesday. Metropolitan Bank has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $80.37. The firm has a market cap of $492.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.11 and a 200 day moving average of $40.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metropolitan Bank

About Metropolitan Bank

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Metropolitan Bank by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Metropolitan Bank by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5,500.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 688,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,092,000 after acquiring an additional 11,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

