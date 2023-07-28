Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Price Target to $65.00

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th.
Metropolitan Bank Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MCB opened at $43.97 on Tuesday. Metropolitan Bank has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $80.37. The firm has a market cap of $492.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.11 and a 200 day moving average of $40.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.
