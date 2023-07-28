Kellogg (NYSE:K) Receives $71.08 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.08.

K has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of K opened at $67.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.52. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $63.74 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $6,849,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,931,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,281,584.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,328. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellogg

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 42,578.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,311,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,663,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1,603.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,391 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 122.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,981,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,764 shares during the period. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

