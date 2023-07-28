Kellogg (NYSE:K) Receives $71.08 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.08.
K has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.
Kellogg Stock Performance
Shares of K opened at $67.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.52. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $63.74 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.41.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $6,849,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,931,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,281,584.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,328. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellogg
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 42,578.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,311,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,663,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1,603.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,391 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 122.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,981,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,764 shares during the period. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.
Kellogg Company Profile
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kellogg
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.