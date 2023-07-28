Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 559,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $37,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth $241,000. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 10.9% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 880,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,957,000 after acquiring an additional 43,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.9% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In related news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $7,061,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,031,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,885,798,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,328. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kellogg Price Performance

K has been the subject of several analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $67.13 on Friday. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $63.74 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.07 and a 200-day moving average of $67.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.41.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

