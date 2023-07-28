Keurig Dr Pepper Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 35,902 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 857% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,751 call options.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $33.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.29. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.02%.

A number of research analysts have commented on KDP shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.70.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu acquired 1,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $35,431.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 96,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,481.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu bought 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $35,431.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 96,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,481.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,260 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

