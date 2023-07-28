KeyCorp Begins Coverage on NIKE (NYSE:NKE)

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the footwear maker’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $131.03.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $107.67 on Tuesday. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $165.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,210 shares of company stock valued at $26,228,475 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.