KeyCorp Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of PROG in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PROG’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. PROG had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $655.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Loop Capital cut shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

NYSE:PRG opened at $41.67 on Friday. PROG has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in PROG by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 5.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

