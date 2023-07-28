KeyCorp Comments on Verizon Communications Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) – KeyCorp cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verizon Communications in a report issued on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the cell phone carrier will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Verizon Communications’ current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VZ. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.53.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $33.55 on Friday. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verizon Communications

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 39,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management raised its position in Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 33,103 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Verizon Communications by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,004,606 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $194,629,000 after purchasing an additional 380,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

