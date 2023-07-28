KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,819,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 460,828 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of KeyCorp worth $22,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,348.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,070.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Argus dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

