Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Receives $19.89 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.89.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $19.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average is $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

