Kirkland’s Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 9,808 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,683% compared to the typical daily volume of 550 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirkland’s

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kirkland’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 36.5% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Kirkland’s by 717.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Kirkland’s by 75,575.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Kirkland’s from $2.50 to $2.75 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kirkland’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Kirkland’s from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Kirkland’s Stock Performance

Kirkland’s stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Kirkland’s has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $7.19.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.88 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 118.19%.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.