Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.63.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Kodiak Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of KOD opened at $2.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.51. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $12.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.07). On average, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $6,546,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,435,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,526,000 after acquiring an additional 584,762 shares during the period. Bruce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at $2,849,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1,904.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 356,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 338,328 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kodiak Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.