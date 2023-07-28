L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Update

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, an increase of 121.7% from the June 30th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

L’Air Liquide Stock Performance

Shares of L’Air Liquide stock opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. L’Air Liquide has a 1-year low of $22.09 and a 1-year high of $36.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.56.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

L’Air Liquide Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.4778 dividend. This is a positive change from L’Air Liquide’s previous dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIQUY. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 80,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in L’Air Liquide during the first quarter worth $231,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its position in L’Air Liquide by 2,008.1% during the first quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 14,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 14,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide in the 1st quarter worth about $1,103,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to material and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.